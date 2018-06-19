2018 Outlook: Seahawks DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Seahawks DST
The Seahawks DST finished No. 5 in standard leagues last year, but it didn't feel that way. It felt like the Seahawks DST was a bust. And this year, the Seahawks DST could be hard to trust as a starting Fantasy option going into the season. Gone are key members of Seattle's defense in recent years with Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett. Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor remain on the team, although Chancellor is trying to come back from a major neck injury. The pass rush could be suspect without Bennett, and Seattle's secondary won't be the same without Sherman. The Seahawks DST can still be viewed as a bye-week replacement or streaming option, but it's not a guarantee that this unit will be a No. 1 option on Draft Day in the majority of leagues.
