2019 Outlook: Blake Bortles

2019 fantasy player outlook for Blake Bortles, QB, LAR

After compiling a messy 111-to-94 touchdown-to-turnover ratio in five years with the Jaguars, Blake Bortles hopes some of Sean McVay's magic will rub off on him with the Rams. Hey, if it worked for a bunch of coaches, why not for Bortles?! The reality is that Bortles won't play unless Jared Goff misses significant playing time. If it happens, he'll command one of the league's most potent offenses and have a legit chance to become a decent Fantasy option once again. But Fantasy managers shouldn't bank on it on Draft Day - he should only get taken late in deep two-QB leagues.

Our Latest Stories