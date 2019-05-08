2019 Outlook: Blake Bortles
2019 fantasy player outlook for Blake Bortles, QB, LAR
After compiling a messy 111-to-94 touchdown-to-turnover ratio in five years with the Jaguars, Blake Bortles hopes some of Sean McVay's magic will rub off on him with the Rams. Hey, if it worked for a bunch of coaches, why not for Bortles?! The reality is that Bortles won't play unless Jared Goff misses significant playing time. If it happens, he'll command one of the league's most potent offenses and have a legit chance to become a decent Fantasy option once again. But Fantasy managers shouldn't bank on it on Draft Day - he should only get taken late in deep two-QB leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...