2019 Outlook: James White
2019 fantasy player outlook for James White, RB, NE
The Case For: Rob Gronkowski is gone, which opens up the possibility White could be the team's de facto No. 2 receiver. He actually led the team in targets and receptions last season, and he should be second in 2019. In PPR leagues, White is a solid No. 2 running back with No. 1 upside. ... The Case Against:The target picture got much murkier when the team spent a first-round pick on N'Keal Harry. And the running back room got more crowded when they drafted Damien Harris. At the very least, the case is easy to make if you play in a non-PPR league. Yes, White was good in that format last year, but that's mostly because he scored 12 touchdowns. His career high before last year was six scores.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...