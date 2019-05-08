2019 Outlook: James White

The Case For: Rob Gronkowski is gone, which opens up the possibility White could be the team's de facto No. 2 receiver. He actually led the team in targets and receptions last season, and he should be second in 2019. In PPR leagues, White is a solid No. 2 running back with No. 1 upside. ... The Case Against:The target picture got much murkier when the team spent a first-round pick on N'Keal Harry. And the running back room got more crowded when they drafted Damien Harris. At the very least, the case is easy to make if you play in a non-PPR league. Yes, White was good in that format last year, but that's mostly because he scored 12 touchdowns. His career high before last year was six scores.