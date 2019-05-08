2019 Outlook: Odell Beckham

The Case For: Arguably the most talented wide receiver in the NFL has finally escaped Eli Manning and gets to play with one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league. Beckham is still just 26 years old and already has three seasons with 1,300 yards and 10-plus touchdowns on his resume. His new offense showed flashes of explosiveness once Baker Mayfield took over, and that was with Jarvis Landry as their No. 1 receiver. Speaking of Landry, he and Nick Chubb should help draw attention away from Beckham. On a per-game basis it's hard to find a more exciting receiver in football. And it's hard to imagine a more exciting landing spot for him than Cleveland. ... The Case Against: For one thing, you probably don't want to cite a 16-game pace for Beckham because he's played 16 games exactly once in his five-year career. Those injuries don't appear to be connected to each other so it may just be dumb luck, but it's at least something to remember. More concerning for me would be the uncertainty in Cleveland. The upside and talent is immense, but Mayfield's track record is about as long as that of Freddie Kitchens, which shows a propensity to spread the ball around. Landry led the team with 149 targets last year, but his target rate cratered when Kitchens and Mayfield took over. He had double-digit targets seven times in the team's first eight games, but not once with Kitchens calling plays. Beckham should certainly demand more attention than Landry, but it's not yet known if he'll receive the 10.5 targets per game he received in New York.