Carson Wentz made it through 16 games in 2019 for the first time since his rookie year in 2016. Hopefully, the injury-prone label is behind him, and he can be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback again. He should be drafted in all leagues with a mid-round pick. His weapons are questionable this season, but they might be a surprise. We don't know if Alshon Jeffery (foot) will be healthy by Week 1, and the Eagles added three rookie receivers (Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins), as well as traded for Marquise Goodwin from San Francisco. Those guys will hopefully help Wentz, as well as Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, DeSean Jackson, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Wentz averaged 19.7 Fantasy points per game last year, including seven games with at least 23 points. He is worth drafting around No. 10 at quarterback, but he has top-five upside if his receivers can step up this year.