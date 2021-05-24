It appears Chase Edmonds will finally get his chance to be the lead running back for the Cardinals. The team only added James Conner as serious playing-time competition for Edmonds, but unless Conner plays like Superman, Edmonds should get a chance at the most work he's ever had. Not only should that include plenty of passing situations (he averaged 3.3 receptions per game last year), but a healthy dose of the early-downs work as well. That could total close to 15 touches per week -- more in games Conner misses due to injury. The main risk is whether or not Edmonds can handle it since he has four career starts and nine career games with 10-plus touches (six in 2020). The other issue is a lack of experience in goal-line carries -- Edmonds literally has one career carry inside the 5-yard line (three catches, all for touchdowns). That combined with guys like Conner and Kyler Murray taking those touches from him will make touchdowns tougher to come by. At least his schedule outside of the NFC West isn't that much of a deterrent. This all means Edmonds has a great shot at well over 1,000 total yards (he had 850 total in 2020), but not many scores. Running backs with that kind of outlook are usually reserved for Round 5 or 6.