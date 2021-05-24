Michael Pittman enters his second season as a potential breakout candidate and should be drafted around the ninth or 10th round in most leagues as the first Colts receiver off the board. As a rookie, Pittman earned the trust of the coaching staff immediately, playing 92% of the snaps in Week 2 and consistently playing 80% or more of the snaps after coming back from IR in Week 8. We saw glimpses of the second-rounder's upside, especially with a five-catch, 90-yard performance in the Colts' playoff loss to the Bills, and he may end up emerging as the top option for Carson Wentz in Year 2. Don't draft Pittman expecting you'll be able to rely on him as a starter for Week 1, but he's an excellent depth piece with upside.