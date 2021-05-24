How long has it been since Sammy Watkins has been a quality Fantasy receiver? Well, he averaged 11.1 PPR points per game in 2018. Does that count? Otherwise you'd have to go back to 2015, when he put up 16.3 PPR points per game on average. He was 22 years old and playing in Buffalo. Six seasons and three teams later, Watkins will catch passes from Lamar Jackson in the Ravens' run-heavy offense. Jackson hasn't helped a wideout find 800-plus yards in his short career, which is probably fine with Watkins since he hasn't registered even 700 yards in a season since 2015. You're probably better off letting someone else draft Watkins because they recognize his name.