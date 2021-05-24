For the first half of the season, Todd Gurley was able to float along with RB2 relevance thanks to a TD-heavy scoring output. Gurley finished the season in the top-five of red zone rushing attempts, but he wasn't able to carry his TD-dependent success into the second half due to injuries and losing playing time to Brian Hill. Gurley never showed his trademark second gear despite a nice fit in Atlanta from a supporting cast standpoint and it's difficult to envision him finding a better situation in 2021. He's only worth adding as a speculative volume play in the last few rounds of your drafts.