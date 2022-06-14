Kamara remains a No. 1 Fantasy running back who will be a first-round pick, but there's some worry about what his upside really is, and if he'll be available for all 17 games. Kamara finished as the seventh-best running back on a PPR basis last year, managing 15-plus PPR points in five of seven games with Jameis Winston and four of six without him. He did it with a career-low in receptions per game (3.6), but a career-high in carries (18.5) and rush yards (69.1) per game. You're not wrong to think the ship may have sailed on Kamara being reliable for 80-plus receptions in a season. Still, 50 to 60 catches are in reach as are 10-plus touchdowns in a season (he had nine in 13 games last year), and no one's complaining if the Saints keep feeding him the ball on handoffs. The last issue might be the biggest as Kamara may be suspended for an off-field incident last February in Las Vegas. If that happens, his draft value might slide a little, but we wouldn't discount him much unless we're talking a six-plus game absence. Ultimately figure Kamara as one of your Round 1 options between fifth and 10th overall in all formats.