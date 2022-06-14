Cooper was dealt in the offseason to the Browns, where he'll pair up with Deshaun Watson. Coming off a down year in 2021, Cooper has an opportunity to be the clear No. 1 from Watson, though we're unsure how much Kevin Stefanski is prepared to open up the playbook. The Browns have been among the most run-heavy teams in football the past two seasons. Still, if Watson and Cooper play 17 games, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see Cooper finish the year as a top-12 receiver. Because of the uncertainty about volume and Watson's status, Cooper should be drafted as No. 2 receiver in the Round 4 range.