Mayfield won't be a popular Fantasy option no matter where he plays. A lot of it has to do with the production he's delivered in the past. In 2021, for instance, he hit the 20-point mark in Fantasy just two times. That's down from five times in 2020 and six times in 2019. In four seasons, Mayfield has never thrown for 4,000 yards and never topped 30 passing touchdowns. At best, Mayfield should be counted on as a middling No. 2 quarterback worth a pick in the back half of Superflex/two-QB formats.