Williams signed with Arizona this offseason, and he is expected to be the primary backup to James Conner. Williams is worth drafting with a late-round pick as a lottery ticket in the majority of leagues. In 2021 with the Chiefs, Williams had over 1,000 total yards and eight total touchdowns, including 47 receptions. He's proven to be a quality handcuff, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues if Conner were to miss any time. Williams is a great reserve running back to stash on your bench.