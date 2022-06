Coan will compete for a roster spot with the Colts this preseason. A two-year starter at Notre Dame, Coan totaled 43 touchdowns over 27 games as a high-percentage passer. A lack of arm strength kept him from being one of the top passers in the 2022 draft, but he does throw with accuracy and has good timing. He's a long way from mattering in Fantasy, which is why you should only consider him with a final-round pick in the deepest of two-QB Dynasty drafts.