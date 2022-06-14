White is back with the Patriots, and hopefully he's healthy for Week 1 after missing most of the 2021 campaign with a hip injury. White was injured in Week 3 last year and missed the remainder of the season, and it ruined what could have been a huge year. In the first two games with new quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, White averaged 14.5 PPR points per game on the strength of 12 catches for 94 yards on 13 targets. White could face competition for his pass-catching role in New England from rookie Pierre Strong, but if White's job is secure then he's a steal with a late-round pick in PPR. In non- and 0.5-PPR leagues, White's upside is limited, especially since he shares the backfield with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, but White has huge upside in PPR if healthy. Keep an eye on his status prior to training camp, and White could be a low-end starter or flex option in PPR this year.