The rookie will get the first shot to be the Cowboys kicker in 2022, but it shouldn't be surprising if they bring in competition in training camp. Garibay went undrafted in the NFL Draft after making 49-of-50 kicks in his final season at Texas Tech. If Garibay wins the job, he'll have sleeper appeal on a very good offense with a majority of his games in controlled conditions. He's worth a pick in the last round of Fantasy drafts.