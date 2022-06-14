Herbert has proven to be among the best Fantasy quarterbacks over the past two seasons, and he should be among the best again this year. He's worth drafting as a top-three quarterback as early as Round 3 in one-quarterback leagues and potentially as a top-five overall pick in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. In two seasons in the NFL, Herbert has averaged at least 26.3 Fantasy points per game. He's coming off an amazing campaign in 2021 when he had just the 14th 5,000-yard passing season in NFL history. With a trio of stars in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler on his side, as well as a standout offensive line, Herbert has the chance for another monster season in 2022.