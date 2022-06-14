Diggs took a step back in 2021 from his career-best season in 2020, but he still produced at a high level. Now, we're hoping for another career year again this season, and Diggs is worth drafting at the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues. Diggs is clearly the No. 1 receiver in Buffalo, and he has consecutive seasons of at least 164 targets, 103 catches, 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns. He should continue to see a high volume of targets, especially with the Bills moving on from Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, and Josh Allen will hopefully keep Diggs at 16.5 PPR points per game like he had in 2020 compared to his 13.7 PPR points per game in 2021. Diggs has top-five upside in all formats, and he should be drafted right after Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase this year.