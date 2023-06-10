Scott returned to the Eagles this year, and he's expected to be the No. 4 running back coming into the season behind D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell. In that role, Scott is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. However, should Swift or Penny get injured -- which has happened a lot in their respective careers -- then we could see Scott in an expanded role in tandem with Gainwell. If that happens, Scott is worth adding off the waiver wire. And you might consider using Scott when he faces the Giants. He has scored a touchdown in eight games in a row against the Giants going back to 2019.