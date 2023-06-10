Maher is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a new team prior to training camp. He could still be a No. 1 Fantasy kicker on the right roster. Maher spent 2022 with the Cowboys and was a solid Fantasy kicker, making 29 of 32 field goals, including 9 of 11 from 50-plus yards, and 50 of 53 PATs. He struggled to end the season, missing six of his final seven PATs over a three-game stretch between Week 18 against Washington and the Cowboys' two playoff games, but he could still be a reliable Fantasy option in 2023. Keep an eye on where he signs, and Maher could be worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues.