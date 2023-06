Sweeney signed with the Giants this offseason, and he's expected to be the No. 3 tight end behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger. Sweeney has minimal Fantasy value in that role, and he's not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. In four seasons in Buffalo, Sweeney has never averaged more than 3.2 Fantasy points per game, which happened in his rookie year of 2019. Barring a surprise with the Giants, it's doubtful he'll make an impact for Fantasy managers in 2023.