Claypool has played for more teams in the past two seasons (three) than he has touchdowns (two). The fact that he landed in Buffalo with Josh Allen, on a team that just lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, may give some people hope for the former second-round pick. We are not that optimistic and suggest that you leave Claypool on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues. If he starts to make noise in the preseason, we can reconsider.