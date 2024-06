The Texans took a big leap forward in their first season under Demeco Ryans after he helped turn the 49ers into one of the NFL's best defenses, but it didn't always translate to Fantasy points. The Texans scored the 15th-most Fantsy points per game. That could change in 2024 after Houston added sack artist Danielle Hunter to the mix. The Texans project as a high-upside target if you wait on drafting DST.