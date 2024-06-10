Shipley should be an afterthought in redraft leagues for as long as Saquon Barkley is healthy. The rookie is more appealing in Dynasty leagues and should be considered starting in Round 3 of rookie-only drafts. Shipley excelled as a pass catcher in college, catching 69 passes in his final two seasons at Clemson, but he also ran for 15 scores as a sophomore so he has three-down upside. If Barkley misses time we would expect a committee approach with Kenneth Gainwell leading the way, but Shipley could carve out a bigger role early in his career in Philadelphia.