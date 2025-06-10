At the time of writing, Amari Cooper is a free agent entering his age-31 season and coming off the worst season of his career. It is hard to make a case for drafting Cooper, but we'll try! As recently as 2023, Cooper was a top-20 Fantasy wide receiver. In 2024, he dealt with dreadful quarterback play in Cleveland and had to learn a new offense midseason in Buffalo while playing through wrist and back injuries. Are you convinced? Neither are we! The fact remains Cooper will have to prove himself before Fantasy managers trust him. If he ends up on a team that is thin at wide receiver, Cooper could be worth a gamble with a very late pick.