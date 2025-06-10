Young has some sleeper appeal heading into this season, but he's not worth drafting in most one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Young is worth a mid-round pick. In 2024, Young ended the season with three games in a row with at least 20.9 Fantasy points, including two outings over that span with at least 31.1 points. Prior to that, he had one game with more than 20 Fantasy points all season, and he was also benched early in the year for Andy Dalton before getting his job back. This offseason, the Panthers gave Young a first-round rookie receiver in Tetairoa McMillan and two running backs in Rico Dowdle and rookie Trevor Etienne. Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker Chuba Hubbard, and Ja'Tavion Sanders are all back, and hopefully Young will continue to improve heading into Year 3. If he starts off the season playing well then you can add Young in all one-quarterback leagues, and he could prove to be a solid waiver-wire addition during the year.