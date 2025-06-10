Means will compete for a role with the Saints this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Means, at best, could be the No. 4 receiver in New Orleans behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. Means will compete with Cedrick Wilson Jr., Mason Tipton, Dante Pettis and Donovan Peoples-Jones to make the final roster, and we'll see how much new coach Kellen Moore likes Tipton in training camp. As a rookie in 2024, Means had nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets in seven games. If Means starts off the season playing well then add him off the waiver wire in deeper formats.