Mooney was one of the best surprises in 2024, and he will look to build off that performance this season. He's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. Last year, his first in Atlanta, Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns on 106 targets in 16 games. He had eight outings with at least 13.2 PPR points, and he did well as the No. 2 receiver for the Falcons opposite Drake London. Mooney only had one healthy game with Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16 against the Giants, and Mooney finished with five catches for 82 yards on six targets. There's a lot to like about Mooney as a Fantasy receiver this season, especially his value, and he could be a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues with top-30 upside.