Samuel's move to Washington cements him as a No. 2 target-getter for the Commanders and a worthwhile mid-round pick in Fantasy. Samuel averaged at least 6.2 targets per game in his four years prior to 2024 when his average slid to 5.4. He'll have a chance to rebound from that in 2025 as he should upgrade the Commanders' screen game -- Daniels threw 94 screen passes last season -- as well as provide options both as a short-area passing target and a weapon in the red zone. He does have potential to average around 13 PPR points per game, making him a popular choice once you get to Round 7.