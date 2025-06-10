Three years removed from a surprising breakout season with the 49ers, Mitchell finds himself on the Chiefs depth chart this preseason. He's expected to be used sparingly in a committee behind Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. The fragile 26-year-old has missed 18 games in his past two seasons and unfortunately hit a terrible 3.7-yard rushing average in 2024. Assuming he makes the Chiefs final roster, Mitchell won't probably be a Fantasy factor unless one or both of the running backs in front of him miss playing time.