Thomas signed with the Raiders this offseason, and he'll be a reserve tight end in Las Vegas. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Raiders have Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer ahead of Thomas on the depth chart, and Thomas will likely make more of a contribution as a blocker than receiver. If Thomas surprises us with a bigger role in the passing game than we expect then you can add him off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.