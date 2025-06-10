As a rookie, Jake Bates was a top-seven kicker in Fantasy Football. He led all kickers in extra points made and attempted. Three of his six misses came in three outdoor games and he'll have to kick outdoors seven times in 2025, including Week 1 against the Packers. Bates' upside is somewhat limited by Dan Campbell's propensity to go for it on fourth down. As a rookie, he only attempted 29 field goals despite the Lions ranking No. 1 in points scored. Still, we are happy to draft Bates as a low-end starting kicker in the final round of Fantasy drafts.