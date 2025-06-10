Lane has great speed, but don't mistake him for a deep threat. This man is about to learn the school of Deebo Samuel. His career average depth of target (8.1 yards) was the second-lowest out of receivers drafted in 2025, and his deep-target efficiency was among the worst. Lane made his money after the catch with 54 recorded career avoided tackles and a yards after catch per reception average of 8.1 that pushed up to 9.1 in two seasons with Virginia Tech to close out his career. He also brings experience as a kick and punt returner. Lane is a fun fit with what Kliff Kingsbury likes to do, but he is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.