Metchie will compete for a role in Houston's offense this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. We'll see if Metchie can earn playing time behind Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, especially with Tank Dell (knee) hurt, but the Texans also have two rookies for Metchie to contend with in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. In two seasons with Houston, Metchie has posted minimal production with 40 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown on 67 targets in 29 games. This could be his chance to prove himself if he gets extended playing time, but if that happens then you can add Metchie off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.