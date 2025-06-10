Brooks won't play in 2025, and he's not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Brooks should only be rostered in dynasty and long-term keeper leagues if you can stash him on injured reserve. The Panthers placed Brooks on the PUP list to allow him a full season to recover from the second torn ACL he suffered in his right knee in Week 14 in 2024. We hope that Brooks can return in 2026 and showcase the talent he displayed at Texas, but he'll have a lot to prove in Fantasy and reality to get his career back on track following this injury.