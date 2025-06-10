You can expect some regression from Jacobs' career-high 15 touchdowns in 2024, but we are still comfortably drafting him as a top-12 running back late in Round 2. He's topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in two of his last three seasons, scored 12 or more touchdowns in three of five seasons, and averaged at least 17 rush attempts every year of his career but one. Last year he was more valuable in non or half-PPR, but that was largely because the Packers went so run-heavy in the second half. We wouldn't be surprised if they pass more in 2025, and Jacobs sees a small reduction in carries and a small boost in targets. In Dynasty leagues, Jacobs is slightly less valuable as a 27-year-old back with little money guaranteed after this year, but he is still one of the safest RB2s in the format and should have two or three years left as a starter barring injury.