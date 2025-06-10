Despite Derrick Henry's complete dominance, Hill provided flex value surprisingly often in 2024. He scored double-digit PPR Fantasy points in five of his first 14 games and was exceptionally efficient in the passing game, averaging 9.1 yards per catch and catching 92% of his targets. Hill is worth a dart throw in the last few rounds of your draft and may be a suitable bye week replacement depending on the game script the week you need him. It is possible he will see increased competition from Keaton Mitchell for those RB2 touches, watch training camp reports to keep up with that battle.