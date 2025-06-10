Walker remains a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back with the upside to be a No. 1 guy, which is why he remains a consideration with a pick inside the top 35. He figures to work as Seattle's lead running back. Seattle has changed offensive coordinators again, but Walker's work in the passing game last season proved that he's a decent fit in a playbook that does call for running back targets. Obviously, Walker is at his best when he routinely gets 15-plus touches in a game, averaging 16.8 PPR points in 30 such matchups in his past three seasons. More could be coming in what amounts to a contract year for him in 2025. If you feel good about Walker hitting that mark weekly, and are OK with the injury risks associated with him (he's missed at least two games every season), then Walker should be on your wish list. Just know that his first two games this year are against the 49ers and the Steelers, so exercise some patience if he doesn't come out of the gate on fire.