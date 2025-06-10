For the first time in his NFL career, Pitts enters the season with little hype, which might help his Fantasy outlook. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick at this point, but there's still upside if he hits. Unfortunately, since his standout rookie campaign in 2021 when he had over 1,000 receiving yards, he's been more of a miss. Pitts has averaged 8.1 PPR points per game or less in three seasons in a row, and he's been frustrating for Fantasy managers. In 2024, he started out the season playing well with 29 catches for 419 yards and three touchdowns in the first eight weeks of the season, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in five games over that span. But over the final nine games, Pitts had 18 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown and scored double digits in PPR just once. Hopefully, he can develop a solid rapport with Michael Penix Jr. early in the season, and then Pitts can perform like a starting Fantasy tight end. There's reason for optimism given his talent, but this year, Pitts should be a late-round flier instead of an early-round investment.