Evans should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4. The positives for Evans are he just had another outstanding season in 2024 at 17.2 PPR points per game. It was his 11th season in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards (1,004), and he scored double digits in touchdowns (11) for the sixth time in his career. The negatives are he turns 32 in August, and Tampa Bay has a crowded receiving corps with Chris Godwin back and the addition of first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka joining Jalen McMillan. It's hard to bet against Evans given his track record, but you shouldn't reach for him on draft day given his age and target competition.