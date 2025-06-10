At the time of this publication, Chubb remains one of the top free-agent running backs available. Until he lands a job we wouldn't advise spending more than a pick in the double-digit rounds on him. Chubb is attempting to come back from yet another major leg injury and while he looks good in his training videos, we're uncertain how efficient he can still be. His 3.3 yards per carry last year was a career low and he never topped 60 total yards in a single game, despite seeing at least 16 touches in three games. If he lands in Dallas or Chicago we will get more excited about him, but will still view him as a potential flex option likely worth a pick around Round 8.