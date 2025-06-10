Davis is the primary backup to James Cook and is worth drafting as a high-upside handcuff. He is unlikely to be a reliable starter with Cook healthy, but we saw a glimpse of his potential if Cook misses time. Davis carried 20 times and added three catches at the Jets in Week 6, totaling 152 total yards and scoring 18.2 PPR points. He could be a league-winner if given the opportunity. Davis is a good late-round pick.