Howell fits into the Vikings' quarterback room decently as a mobile passer with experience in the West Coast offense. Howell has 22 passing touchdowns -- and 23 interceptions -- in 20 career games. That's not great, but working in the Vikings offense with their incredible receiving corps hasn't been a bad thing for quarterbacks for the past few seasons. Howell is only likely to play if second-year passer J.J. McCarthy misses playing time or is woefully ineffective. If that happens, figure Howell will be worth speculating on off the waiver wire. You may consider Howell with a late pick in deep two-QB leagues.