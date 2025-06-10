It's wrong to take Kelce with a top-20 pick -- the days of him being that good are over. Heck, the days of him as a top-50 pick are over. But Kelce does warrant Fantasy consideration, even at age 36, even after the year he just had (which, at 12.2 PPR points per game, was seventh-best at TE). If you watched Kelce play, you clearly saw him not have the same kind of juice or after-catch skills he once had. He still averaged a route rate north of 80% of the snaps, however, and he still saw 8.3 targets per game and showed a knack for getting open against zone coverage. As long as that keeps up, Kelce should out-target most of the competition at tight end with a shot to score more often than he did in either of his past two years, which isn't saying a lot. It's why settling for him in the Round 7 range isn't such a bad deal, one made even better by spending a pick a round or two later on a breakout tight end in case Kelce does fall off the proverbial cliff.