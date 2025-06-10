Minnesota finished as the number two defense in Fantasy last year with the fourth most sacks, the sixth most touchdowns, and five more interceptions than any other defense. A couple of those aren't the most predictive of defensive stats, so we expect some regression and rank them as a top seven defense going into 2025. DC Brian Flores is back in 2025, and the team added Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Isaiah Rodgers to the defense. You can start considering drafting the Vikings in the next-to-last round of your draft.