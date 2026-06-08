2026 Outlook: 49ers

It's not ideal that San Francisco will be without defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this season since he's now the head coach in Tennessee, but hopefully the defense will remain productive under new coordinator Raheem Morris. More importantly, the 49ers should get a boost with Nick Bosa (knee), Fred Warner (ankle) and Mykel Williams (knee) back from injuries in 2025, as well as the return of free agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The 49ers DST is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but the unit has plenty of playmakers on the roster. Keep an eye on what happens early in the season, and the 49ers DST could be a solid waiver-wire addition during the year.

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