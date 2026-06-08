2026 Outlook: Adam Prentice

Prentice is a fullback for the Broncos and plays on special teams. He doesn't touch the ball enough to matter for Fantasy managers and is not worth drafting in any leagues. In 2025, Prentice had 10 carries for 44 yards and six catches for 53 yards on eight targets for Denver. It's doubtful his role will expand in 2026, and he should be ignored in all formats this season.

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