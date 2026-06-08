2026 Outlook: Adonai Mitchell

Mitchell figures to fight for playing time this season with the Jets after the team added two exciting pass-catchers with first-round picks, provided Garrett Wilson stays healthy this year. It makes Mitchell barely worth a late-rounder in any format, including best ball. Keep in mind that his breakout half-season in New York, where he averaged a high-for-him 7.2 targets per game, came with Wilson missing all but one game, and Mitchell averaged 8.2 PPR points in those games. You could do better with a late-rounder.

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