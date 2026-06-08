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2026 Outlook: Aidan O'Connell

2026 fantasy player outlook for Aidan O'Connell, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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O'Connell is expected to be the No. 3 quarterback for the Raiders this season, and he should not be drafted in any leagues. Las Vegas spent the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on rookie Fernando Mendoza and signed Kirk Cousins this offseason. Barring multiple injuries, we don't expect O'Connell to play much in 2026.

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