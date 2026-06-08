Ingold plays a decent amount but doesn't get much work in the offense (110 touches in 107 career games). He moved to L.A. with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and will be a part of the Chargers' blocking game, not their rushing or receiving game. Until that changes, the fullback shouldn't be part of your Fantasy rosters.
2026 Outlook: Alec Ingold
2026 fantasy player outlook for Alec Ingold, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Alec Ingold Fantasy Outlook
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